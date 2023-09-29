Vijay Antony resumes work days after daughter’s death, director CS Amudhan clarifies

Barely a week after the tragic death of his elder daughter by suicide, actor-music composer Vijay Antony made his first public appearance to promote his new film Raththam on Thursday, September 28. While a few lauded him deeming the appearance as an act of ‘professionalism’, others criticised that he was not being given the time to grieve. Many also pointed out that every individual has a different way to cope with a loss, and this was perhaps Vijay Antony’s way.
However, responding to the criticism, the director of Raththam CS Amudhan, known for his comedy films like Tamizh Padam and Tamizh Padam 2, clarified that Vijay Antony himself chose to promote the film and that it was his way to cope.
“Guys I assure you that for all of us involved in this, promoting the movie is very low on our priorities… there are things beyond our control & impacting the lives of many people. Also there is the thing of what the man himself wants & how he chooses to cope,” Amudhan said in a tweet.
On Thursday, the actor-music composer attended the pre-release event of the film with his younger daughter. He also interacted with a few media outlets as part of the promotions.
Raththam starring Vijay Antony, Mahima Nambiar, Nandita Swetha, and Ramya Nambeesan, will be released in theatres on October 6. Music for the film is composed by Kannan Narayaan.
Responding to the producer G Dhananjayan’s statement that Vijay Antony had set an example of “professionalism and care for producers and audience” by promoting Raththam despite a personal tragedy, film critic Vishal Menon said, “Sir totally respect your good intentions, but when there’s so much stress on the need for mental health, we shouldn’t glorify people working or having to work through unimaginably painful personal losses. Nothing in life is as important as what he’s going thru now.” (sic)
“I'm not sure about this. Should let that man grieve peacefully. It’s only been a week since he lost his daughter,” wrote another X user.
“I do not know Mr. Vijay Antony personally but do not think this is anyway related to professionalism. I did not expect him to come back to action so quickly. It is not necessarily inspiring. Don't know what to say,” said one person.
Vijay Antony’s 16-year-old daughter had died by suicide on September 19. The death was sensationally covered by Tamil media outlets violating ethics and law by publishing photographs and disclosing the identity of the victim.