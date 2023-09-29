Vijay Antony resumes work days after daughter’s death, director CS Amudhan clarifies

Barely a week after the tragic death of his elder daughter by suicide, actor-music composer Vijay Antony made his first public appearance to promote his new film Raththam on Thursday, September 28. While a few lauded him deeming the appearance as an act of ‘professionalism’, others criticised that he was not being given the time to grieve. Many also pointed out that every individual has a different way to cope with a loss, and this was perhaps Vijay Antony’s way.

However, responding to the criticism, the director of Raththam CS Amudhan, known for his comedy films like Tamizh Padam and Tamizh Padam 2, clarified that Vijay Antony himself chose to promote the film and that it was his way to cope.

“Guys I assure you that for all of us involved in this, promoting the movie is very low on our priorities… there are things beyond our control & impacting the lives of many people. Also there is the thing of what the man himself wants & how he chooses to cope,” Amudhan said in a tweet.