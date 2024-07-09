Video of men harassing Chennai YouTuber goes viral, three arrested

Three men have been arrested by the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) for assaulting Tech YouTuber Nanda Kumar and his team. Nanda Kumar was vlogging on Richie Street, a market hub for electronic goods in Chennai, when he was approached by the three men who were inebriated. The men threatened the YouTuber and his team, snatched their cameras and reportedly beat them. While the team fled the scene, they posted the video on the social media platforms, forcing the GCP to take action.

In the video posted by Nanda Kumar on his channel A2D on Sunday, July 7, three men standing by an auto, boozing and eating food, can be seen approaching Nanda and his team. After mistaking the team to have recorded videos of them, the assaulters snatched the cameras. They reportedly beat Nanda. In the video, Nanda Kumar could be heard saying that they managed to flee but did not file a police complaint as they were afraid of the assaulters. He claimed that the three men were in possession of sickles and that he was afraid they would kill them if a complaint was filed.

Nanda posted the video on YouTube and other social media platforms on Sunday, July 7. Social media users began to tag the GCP following which the GCP launched a search. According to media reports, the Chintadripet police, on Monday, July 8, arrested three men - Sridhar, Parthiban and Kishore. Further investigation is underway.