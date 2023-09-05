Video: DMK cadres burn effigy of Ayodhya seer who offered bounty on Udhayanidhi's head

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) cadres on Tuesday, September 5, burnt an effigy of Ayodhya seer Paramhans Acharya over his declaration offering Rs 10 crore as bounty to anyone who beheads Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for speaking against Sanatana Dharma. Meanwhile, Ayodhya’s Tapasvi Chhawani Temple’s seer Ramchandra Das Paramhans Acharya on Tuesday reiterated his call and said that if required, he would increase the money from 10 crore and if needed he himself would do it.