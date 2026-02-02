'Victory is certain': Vijay to cadres as TVK marks 3rd anniversary

Actor-turned-politician Vijay, founder and leader of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, reaffirmed his party’s determination to assume power through democratic means, as TVK marked the beginning of its third year in politics.

In a message posted on X on Monday to commemorate TVK’s third anniversary, Vijay said the party had completed two years of its political journey in a natural and steady manner, firmly rooted among the people.

Describing the occasion as the start of a “joyful third year” for the movement, he said TVK’s growth has been organic and grounded in public participation rather than driven by traditional power structures.

Vijay underlined that before aspiring to emerge as a primary political force, TVK had deliberately evolved as a people’s movement. “We stood with the people and as the people. The people know this, and good-hearted individuals know this,” he said, asserting that the party’s credibility stems from its close identification with ordinary citizens.

Using strong metaphors to define the party’s character, Vijay said TVK was an unshakeable force that could not be swayed by inducements or pressure.

He described the movement as “as deep as an immeasurable ocean that resists all temptations” and “as vast as a horizon that cannot be denied by anyone.”

According to him, TVK represents a successful struggle to build a politics of power owned by common people, driven by dedication and collective commitment.

Turning his focus to the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Vijay said the political landscape in the state was already undergoing a transformation never seen before.

“Everyone says our political arrival alone is the reason for this new atmosphere,” he observed, claiming that TVK’s entry had altered the tone and expectations of electoral politics.

Calling on party members and supporters to rise to the occasion, Vijay urged them to convert this momentum into electoral success.

He said the party must move forward with clarity of purpose and efficient strategy, translating victories at the ballot box into broader political legitimacy.

Appealing for unity and discipline, Vijay asked supporters to fight together with determination.

“With the overwhelming support of the people, let us fight unitedly and firmly achieve our democratic goal of capturing power,” he said.

Concluding his message on an optimistic note, Vijay expressed confidence in the future of the party and its mission.

“Good things will happen. Victory is certain,” he said, signalling TVK’s intent to position itself as a serious contender in the 2026 Assembly polls as it enters its third year.