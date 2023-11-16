Vice Prez of Professional Congress resigns a day after Tharoor’s replacement

Anand Srinivasan has resigned as the vice president of the All India Professional Congress (AIPC), a front organization of the Indian National Congress. He tendered his resignation on Thursday, November 16, a day after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge replaced Shashi Tharoor with Praveen Chakravarty as the chairperson of the AIPC.
Anand Srinivasan is a value investor, author and financial consultant. He also served as the Vice President and Treasurer of AIPC, which is a front organisation that acts as a bridge between working professionals and the party.
Announcing his resignation, Anand said, “Many congratulations to @pravchak [Praveen Chakravarty] on being appointed as chairman of AIPC. I would like to thank @ShashiTharoor and my dear friend @MKumaramangalam for bringing me into the party and giving me an opportunity to serve as vice president. I would like to resign from my post.”
In an official communication on Wednesday, Congress General secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said that Praveen Chakravarty has been appointed as the Chairman of the All India Professionals' Congress with immediate effect. “The party appreciates the contribution of the outgoing Chairman, Shashi Tharoor," he said. Chakravarty previously headed the Data Analytics Department of the Congress.
