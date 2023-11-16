Vice Prez of Professional Congress resigns a day after Tharoor’s replacement

Anand Srinivasan has resigned as the vice president of the All India Professional Congress (AIPC), a front organization of the Indian National Congress. He tendered his resignation on Thursday, November 16, a day after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge replaced Shashi Tharoor with Praveen Chakravarty as the chairperson of the AIPC.

Anand Srinivasan is a value investor, author and financial consultant. He also served as the Vice President and Treasurer of AIPC, which is a front organisation that acts as a bridge between working professionals and the party.

Announcing his resignation, Anand said, “Many congratulations to @pravchak [Praveen Chakravarty] on being appointed as chairman of AIPC. I would like to thank @ShashiTharoor and my dear friend @MKumaramangalam for bringing me into the party and giving me an opportunity to serve as vice president. I would like to resign from my post.”