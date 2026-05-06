Veteran producer RB Choudary killed in car crash; Tamil film industry mourn loss

Popular Tamil producer and actor Jiiva’s father, RB Choudary, died in a car crash near Udaipur in Rajasthan on Tuesday, May 5. According to reports, the veteran producer had travelled to Rajasthan to attend a family wedding. The car in which he was travelling reportedly lost control and hit a barricade, causing grievous injuries. He was declared dead on the way to the hospital.

RB Choudary produced several notable films across the southern film industry under the banner of Super Good Films, backing hits featuring actors like Vijay, Venkatesh, Sarathkumar among others.

Some of the popular films produced by him include Nattamai, Suryavamsam, Puriyaadha Pudhir, Aanandham, Samudhiram, and Thithikudhe. He is credited with introducing over 34 directors, including KS Ravikumar, Vikraman, S Ezhil, Rajakumaran, Sasi, Lingusamy, and Ravi Maria and was known for delivering family-oriented films.

After a long gap, his production house backed the recently released Maareesan, starring Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil.

Several from the industry have expressed their grief over the shocking tragedy.

“My dear friend, Super Good Films RB Choudhary is a top-notch producer. A wonderful human being. He has given opportunities to countless young directors and kept the film world alive. His untimely death news has left me in great shock and immense sorrow,” expressed actor Rajinikanth.

In a heartfelt tribute, director Vikraman, who made his debut with Pudhu Vasantham (1990) under the production of RB Choudary’s Super Good Films, said he owed his career to him. Recalling his struggling days as a young director looking for opportunities under severe financial stress, he said, “When I was struggling to even buy food, it was Choudary sir who listened to my script, immediately okayed it and initiated my debut with Pudhu Vasantham. If I am eating in comfort today. It is because of his charity,” he said through a video statement.

Vikraman and RB Choudary’s collaboration delivered two blockbusters – Poove Unakkaga and Suryavamsam. Poove Unakkaga also established TVK chief Vijay as an actor.

Similarly, N Lingusamy, who was introduced to the industry as a director through the family drama Aanandham, expressed his sorrow.

“It all started with you, sir. I still remember every single word you told me after my first narration, the tears in your eyes meant everything to me. From that moment to our many conversations that followed, up until the last one where you kept talking about that “final film”… it’s been a journey I never wanted to end. I don’t know how I’m going to come to terms with this. I will truly miss you, sir,” he wrote on social media.