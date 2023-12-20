Venomous Blue Sea Dragon and Blue Button spotted on Chennai beach

Two venomous marine organisms usually found in deep sea were spotted at Chennai’s shoreline by beachgoers . Blue sea dragon (Glaucus atlanticus) – a nudibranch (also called sea slugs), and polyp colonies commonly referred to as Blue Button (Porpita porpita) were found at Besant Nagar beach. Hundreds of them washed ashore recently. Although both the marine organisms can inject venom into any foreign body that comes in contact with them, including humans, the venom is not lethal, according to experts.

Both Blue sea dragon (Glaucus atlanticus), and Blue Button (Porpita porpita) were spotted on December 17 by Srivatsan Ramkumar, a resident of Chennai who works with the Environmentalist Foundation of India. “Hundreds of them had washed ashore between the broken bridge and the Ashtalakshmi temple stretch of the beach. While a large number of them were dead, I spotted some Blue Sea Dragons and Blue Button which were alive,” he told TNM.