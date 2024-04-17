Vengavayal to Chennai’s Ennore: A list of people in TN boycotting Lok Sabha polls

14 Dalit colonies in Tirunelveli

Around 14 Dalit colonies in Radhapuram Taluk, Tirunelveli, have announced that they will be boycotting the upcoming polls. The residents of the colonies highlighted that they were banned from entering a local temple and added that they had been facing discrimination and humiliation due to their caste identity for 38 years. Citing inaction by the officials, they have decided not to vote, residents announced.

Tribal hamlets from Tirupathur

Around 17,000 voters from 32 tribal hamlets in Tirupathur, Tamil Nadu, have decided to boycott the polls since they have been denied basic amenities. According to the residents, several people have died on the way to hospitals since there are no roads that connect the challenging terrain to Thirupathur town, and there are no means to purchase basic rations during monsoons in these remote hamlets.

Tribal hamlets in Udumalaipettai

Tribal hamlets located in Kuzhipatti and Kurumalai in Udumalaipettai have threatened to boycott elections since no roads have been laid in 75 years to connect these hamlets to the hospital located in Udumalaipettai town. The residents threatened to boycott after a pregnant woman who was in labour pain had to be carried in a cloth cradle by residents for three hours to reach the Udumalaipettai Government Hospital on April 9.

Mothakkal village of Thiruvannamalai