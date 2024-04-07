Chennai: Kannappar Thidal residents to boycott LS elections, hoist black flags

Around 250 voters from Kannappar Thidal, a shelter that was constructed more than 22 years ago in Chennai Central Lok Sabha constituency, will boycott the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The residents, who mostly belong to Scheduled Caste (SC) communities, have been living in the cramped shelter for over two decades, with the promise of being awarded permanent housing by successive governments.

Selvam, a resident in the shelter, told TNM, “It has been 22 years and three months. All the politicians have promised us homes at different points in time, but to no effect. MP Dhayanidhi Maran, who won from here in 2019, has never visited this shelter. He has not stepped into our cramped shelter to even ask for votes. We are neglected, so why should we vote? We won’t.”

He added that even if the sitting MP tried to enter the shelter for campaigning now, the residents would mark their protest. TNM contacted Dhayanidhi Maran for a comment but didn’t receive a response. This article will be updated when he responds.