Vellore Prisons DIG custodial abuse case: FIR describes ‘slave treatment’ of inmate

The CB-CID North’s FIR against the Deputy Inspector of General of Prisons, Vellore Range, Rajalakshmi has revealed shocking details of abuse of power. The FIR based on the inquiry of the Vellore Magistrate found that the convicts were being treated as “slaves” at her residence, in violation of the Prison Manual Rules, 1983.

The CB-CID was directed to take criminal action against DIG Rajalakshmi and the Prisons administration for the abuse and forced labour of a convict identified as Sivakumar, following the petition of his mother Kalavathi. Earlier on September 6, the CB-CID booked the DIG, Prisons Additional Superintendent (ASP) Abdul Rahman, and 12 others in the case, in accordance with the Madras High Court’s order.

The FIR reproduces a portion of a report into the matter submitted to the Madras High Court by the Vellore judicial magistrate on September 4. This portion of the report says that as “part of the tortures said to have been done” to the life inmate Sivakumar, he was assigned to solitary confinement for 81 days in the HS4 block and 14 days in the Closed Prison block, apart from being unlawfully forced to do domestic work at the DIG’s home. The magistrate also observed that as per their enquiries there was “abuses of power in utilising the services of convicts at the residence of the DIG with slavery treatment of aforementioned convicts.” The magistrate also observed that according to their inquiries, inmates had been treated as house maids for years.

Sivakumar had also told the magistrate that he feared for his life, liberty and that his crime records would be tampered. Taking cognisance of this, the Madras High Court had also ordered for Sivakumar’s immediate transfer to Salem Central Prison instead.

Along with Rajalakshmi and Additional SP Abdul Rahman, 12 others including Jailer Arul Kumaran, Personal Security Officer Raju, Constable Rashid, Constable Mani, Constable Prasanth, Constable Raja, Constable Thamizhselvan, Constable Viji, Constable Saraswathi, Constable Selvi, wardens Suresh and Sethu, have been named in the FIR. They were booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118(2) (punishment for grievous hurt), 146 (unlawful compulsory labour), 59 (punishment where no express provision is made for punishment), 127(8) (punishment for wrongful imprisonment).

The issue came to light after Sivakumar’s mother filed a petition in the Madras High Court earlier this year alleging that her son had been illegally kept in solitary confinement for 90 days. She said that her son’s life was in danger, and was allegedly falsely accused of stealing Rs 4.5 lakh and silver jewellery from the DIG’s home, where he had been forced to work against his will and prison rules.

Regarding the alleged theft and other ill treatment–apart from the solitary confinement and the labour exploitation– the magistrate said in their report that they are “unable to provide an opinion at present” and pressed for a more detailed enquiry.