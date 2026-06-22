VCK's Thirumavalavan seeks all-party meet on Mekedatu, raises NEET concerns

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Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol. Thirumavalavan has urged the Tamil Nadu government to convene an all-party meeting on the Mekedatu dam issue.

In a statement, Thirumavalavan said the VCK was formally requesting the State government to bring together all political parties to discuss the implications of the proposed dam project in Karnataka.

He noted that the Congress, while in power in Karnataka, had shown an understanding of Tamil Nadu’s concerns and that Congress leaders in Tamil Nadu had continued to cooperate with the State government on issues affecting the State’s interests.

Expressing concern over the continuing impact of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), Thirumavalavan said the deaths of several students, including a student from Salem, allegedly linked to examination-related stress, were deeply disturbing.

He urged the Tamil Nadu government to hold detailed consultations on the issue and explore all possible legal avenues to challenge the examination system. “The government should engage legal experts and political leaders and take appropriate steps to confront the issue through constitutional and legal means,” he said.

Turning to other issues, Thirumavalavan recalled that he had previously stated that the responsibility of protecting the AIADMK rested with its General Secretary, K. Palaniswami. While his remarks had attracted criticism from AIADMK members at the time, he said recent developments had raised serious concerns about the party’s future.

“The present condition of the AIADMK is worrying. The party’s senior leadership should seriously reflect on the challenges it faces,” he said.

Thirumavalavan also highlighted the continuing prevalence of honour killings and violence against women, describing them as long-standing social issues. He alleged that even when such crimes are registered, adequate action is often not taken.

Drawing a parallel with the State government’s recently constituted Singappen Special Task Force for addressing crimes against women, he said, Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay should similarly focus on preventing honour killings. He added that the VCK, along with its alliance partners, would soon submit a formal representation to the Chief Minister on the issue.

The VCK leader further said he would urge the Chief Minister to ensure that Tamil Nadu Assembly proceedings are broadcast live in their entirety, similar to Parliament proceedings, in the interest of transparency and public participation.

Commenting on former BJP State president K. Annamalai’s reported plans to launch a new political party, Thirumavalavan alleged that the move appeared to have the backing of the BJP and RSS circles.

He claimed that even if the new outfit sought to project a different image, it would essentially represent the same political ideology. “Even if BJP politics is presented in a different form, the people of Tamil Nadu will recognise it and reject it,” he said.