VCK to contest only Uzhavarkarai seat in Puducherry; party chief backs alliance push

Thol Thirumavalavan, president of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), on Sunday announced that the party will contest only the Uzhavarkarai Assembly constituency in Puducherry, following seat-sharing discussions with alliance partners.

He said the decision was finalised after talks held in Puducherry with senior leaders of the Indian National Congress, including Mukul Wasnik, as part of efforts to streamline the alliance’s electoral strategy.

As per the agreement, alliance partners such as the Congress and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will work collectively to ensure the victory of the VCK candidate in Uzhavarkarai through coordinated campaign activities and voter mobilisation.

Addressing reporters, Thirumavalavan clarified that although nominations had been filed by party members in constituencies such as Oussudu, Nettapakkam and Yanam, the VCK would not actively campaign in those seats. Instead, party workers would extend full support to Congress candidates contesting there, in line with the alliance understanding.

He added that a similar reciprocal arrangement would be followed in constituencies allotted to the DMK, where Congress candidates who had filed nominations would back DMK nominees to consolidate votes and avoid division within the alliance.

Thirumavalavan said he has already launched campaign activities in Uzhavarkarai in support of VCK candidate Selva Pushpalatha, State secretary of the party’s youth wing. His campaign will be covering key constituencies in both Puducherry and Tamil Nadu, where alliance candidates are in the fray.

As part of his schedule, Thirumavalavan will campaign in Tindivanam and later visit Kattumannarkoil and Kurinjipadi to take part in nomination events of alliance candidates, including Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam and Jothimani Ilayaperumal.

Expressing confidence, the VCK chief said the secular alliance is poised for a decisive victory and will form the government in Puducherry. He added that coordinated efforts among alliance partners and welfare-oriented governance remain key factors driving public support.