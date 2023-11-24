VCK lodges police complaint against Khushbu Sundar for ‘cheri’ remark

The Viduthalai Siruthaigal Katchi (VCK) has lodged a police complaint against BJP leader and National Women’s Commission (NCW) member Khusbhu Sundar for using the word ‘cheri language’ while responding to a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) supporter who used swear words while interacting with her on X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

Khushbu Sundar, while replying to a handle that questioned her alleged silence on Manipur wrote on X, on November 21, “Sorry, I cannot speak your cheri language but I would suggest waking up and look at what was spoken and action taken.” The DMK supporter made the comment to Khushu after she expressed her views on derogatory comments made by Tamil actor Mansoor Ali Khan against actor Trisha.

The word cheri in Tamil refers to Dalit colonies that are segregated from the rest of a village or town. In bigger cities like Chennai, cheri is also used to refer to slums. Further, the term is often used to derogatorily refer to anything crude or crass. The contentious use of the word may be seen in relation to how the offensive term ‘ghetto slang’ has been used to dehumanise the vocabulary of Black Americans. The VCK has now demanded that a case should be filed against Khushbu under the Prevention of Atrocities against Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes, Act (PoA).