VCK leader Thirumavalavan rules out contesting Tiruchi East bypoll

VCK President Thol Thirumavalavan on Tuesday put an end to speculation surrounding the upcoming Tiruchirappalli East Assembly by-election, announcing that he will not contest the seat vacated by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay after assuming office.

In a video statement, the veteran Dalit leader said he had taken a firm decision to stay away from all by-elections and clarified that he had no interest in seeking legislative office or ministerial positions through electoral opportunities that may arise during the tenure of the present government.

His remarks come amid widespread political speculation that he could be fielded from Tiruchirappalli East and subsequently inducted into the Cabinet of the TVK-led government if elected.

Addressing these reports directly, Thirumavalavan revealed that he had indeed been approached regarding the possibility of contesting the bypoll and that discussions had included the prospect of a ministerial berth. However, he said he had politely declined the offer.

“I have conveyed my decision and thanked the Chief Minister for the confidence shown in me. My stand is clear. I will not contest this by-election, nor will I participate in any future bypolls,” he said.

The VCK leader stressed that his commitment to public life and social justice did not depend on occupying elected office.

He argued that meaningful contributions to governance and public welfare could be made from outside legislative institutions as well.

Thirumavalavan also sought to explain the political context behind the VCK’s support for the ruling alliance after the Assembly election. The VCK, along with the Left parties and the Indian Union Muslim League, extended support to the TVK-led government during the post-poll political realignment, while the Congress entered into a separate understanding with the alliance.

According to Thirumavalavan, the decision was taken after consultations with DMK president M.K. Stalin and other alliance partners.

He said the move was guided by larger political considerations and aimed at ensuring stability in Tamil Nadu and preventing the possibility of President’s Rule.

Reflecting on his criticism of Vijay during the election campaign, Thirumavalavan said political circumstances had evolved after the polls and that alliance responsibilities now required a broader approach focused on stability and governance.

He urged party cadres and supporters not to believe rumours regarding his participation in future by-elections, reiterating that his decision was final and would not change under any circumstances.