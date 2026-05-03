VCK chief flags cadre issues ahead of Tamil Nadu vote count

With counting for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026 just days away, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol. Thirumavalavan has flagged serious concerns over a lack of coordination by his party cadres in alliance constituencies, even as political uncertainty deepens following the high-turnout April 23 polls.

The election, held amid high expectations, witnessed a four-cornered contest, with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leading the major alliances, while parties such as Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and Naam Tamilar Katchi contested independently.

The polls recorded a notable voter turnout of 85.15 per cent, reflecting strong public participation. Counting of votes will take place on May 4.

In a statement, the VCK chief said complaints had emerged from several constituencies that party workers did not effectively support alliance candidates where the party was not in the fray. He admitted that in some areas, cadres failed to cooperate with allies during campaigning, affecting ground-level coordination.

Thirumavalavan said the party has initiated a process to gather detailed reports on such lapses.

“Information is being collected regarding those who did not work in coordination with alliance partners. Appropriate action will follow after a thorough review,” he said, indicating possible internal corrective measures.

Despite these issues, he expressed confidence that the DMK-led alliance would secure a comfortable victory.

He also analysed the broader electoral dynamics, pointing out that actor-politician Vijay had played a role in splitting votes that might otherwise have gone against the two Dravidian majors. However, Thirumavalavan noted that Vijay, despite his growing popularity, does not yet possess the consolidated strength required to capture power independently.

He further remarked that even if the AIADMK, in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), were to form the government, it would not be a matter of concern for Vijay, adding that the actor has not projected the BJP as a primary political adversary.

Meanwhile, post-poll exit surveys have presented mixed projections, with most predicting a return of the DMK alliance, while a few foresee an AIADMK resurgence. One survey has even hinted at a surprise outcome, sparking intense political debate across the state.

As Tamil Nadu awaits the final verdict, the focus now shifts to counting day, which is expected to decisively shape the state’s political trajectory.