VCK and DMK cadres clash in Perambalur over A Raja's controversial remark

Tension prevailed in the vicinity of Kunnam bus stand in Tamil Nadu’s Perambalur on Tuesday, May 26, following violent clashes between Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) cadres. The protesting groups attacked each other, hurling stones and sticks.

VCK members had gathered near the bus stand to protest the recent remarks made by DMK’s A Raja, who had cryptically suggested that VCK’s decision to join the TVK government was an ‘extramarital affair’. Following condemnation, the DMK MP had tweaked the statement on X (formerly Twitter).

“If the coconut tree in my house bends and offers tender coconuts to the neighbouring house, literature calls it 'Mudath Thengu'. What should politics call it?” Raja’s edited post read.

VCK was part of the DMK’s Secular Progressive Alliance. However, following a fractured verdict in the Assembly elections, the party initially offered external support to the TVK government, which had secured 108 seats. Eventually, VCK joined the government after its legislator Vanni Arasu was inducted into the cabinet as the Minister for Social Justice Department.

After VCK members gave a call for the protest, the DMK also announced a protest. Police, however, denied permission to both parties, reports said. Despite that, both party members gathered at the announced venue.

The agitating members raised slogans against each other, and the conflict escalated after stones were hurled, causing panic in the area. No injuries were reported.

According to reports, police dispersed the crowd. All the shops in the area have been shut down, and police protection has been enhanced in the area.