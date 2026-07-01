Vaiko loses cool at press meet over DMK questions, Press Club condemns conduct

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) General Secretary Vaiko lost his temper during a press interaction near Thiruporur in Chengalpattu district, on Tuesday, June 30, after being questioned about his criticism of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), just days after his party exited the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance and announced support for Chief Minister Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Addressing reporters, Vaiko alleged that the previous DMK government under Chief Minister MK Stalin was "marked by widespread corruption and commissions."

When a journalist questioned why he had remained silent during the five years that the MDMK was part of the DMK-led alliance, Vaiko defended his position, saying, "How can I criticise while being in the alliance," adding that he had remained silent out of respect for coalition ethics.

The exchange soon turned confrontational after the reporter continued questioning him about his criticism of the DMK.

Vaiko accused the journalist of asking questions with a "hidden intent" and said, "You're a sellout." He also questioned the reporter's affiliation, asking, "Who are you? Which newspaper?" and alleged that the publication was a "yellow journal."

Vaiko asked whether the reporter belonged to a media house supporting the DMK and refused to take further questions. As the journalist persisted, Vaiko's supporters moved towards the reporter, leading to a tense situation before fellow journalists and police personnel intervened.

The press interaction ended abruptly after MDMK workers confronted the journalist.

In a statement issued later, the Chennai Press Club strongly condemned Vaiko's conduct, alleging that instead of restraining his supporters, he escalated the situation. According to the Press Club statement, Vaiko told party workers, "Get him out, send him outside," after pointing at the journalist, prompting supporters to advance towards the reporter before other journalists and police stepped in.

The Chennai Press Club said journalists have a duty to question political leaders on matters of public interest and asserted that while leaders may decline to answer, threatening or intimidating reporters is unacceptable. It also recalled an earlier incident in July 2025 in Virudhunagar district, alleging that Vaiko had verbally abused journalists and instructed party workers to seize their recording equipment.

The Press Club urged the senior politician to refrain from engaging in conduct that threatens the safety of journalists in the future.