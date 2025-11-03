TN: MBA student allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted near Coimbatore airport

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A 20-year-old private college student was allegedly sexually assaulted by three men near the Coimbatore International Airport late on Sunday, November 2.

The Coimbatore Commissionerate confirmed to TNM that this was an incident of gangrape, and that a detailed investigation is underway.

The incident reportedly occurred behind the airport area near Brindavan Nagar–SIHS Colony Road, where the survivor, an MBA student, was sitting in a car and speaking with her male friend.

According to reports, around 11 pm, three unidentified men, who were allegedly travelling on a stolen bike, broke a car window with a stone and forced the door open. They are said to have assaulted her friend before attacking the woman.

Police said her friend sustained serious injuries and later alerted authorities. Following a search operation, the Peelamedu police found the survivor and rushed her to a private hospital for treatment. Her friend is currently being treated at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

The police have formed seven special teams to trace and arrest the three suspects. An investigation is underway to ascertain their identities and establish the sequence of events.

Reacting to the incident, former Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Annamalai alleged on social media that crimes against women have been on the rise under the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government. “Ever since the DMK came to power in Tamil Nadu, such continuing crimes against women clearly show that anti-social elements have no fear of the law or the police.”

He further alleged that there was a “disturbing trend” of protecting offenders and that the government had failed to ensure women’s safety.