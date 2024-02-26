Udhayanidhi Stalin raves about film on X, gets questioned for ignoring caste atrocity

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development in Tamil Nadu and son of the Chief Minister MK Stalin, has been slammed on the internet for his alleged “insensitivity” in the background of the brutal caste killing incident in Chennai’s Pallikaranai. Udhayanidhi, who is also a producer and an actor, on Sunday, February 25, wrote an appreciative post on the Malayalam film Manjummel Boys. “Watched #ManjummelBoys ! Just WOW! Don’t miss it ! Congratz to the team !”, he wrote.

Several were offended by the timing of the post and the minister’s silence on the caste killing which took place in Pallikaranai. On February 24, 22-year-old Praveen, belonging to Adi Dravidar community – categorised as Scheduled Caste in the state – was hacked to death by five persons for marrying a woman from the OBC community.

Praveen had married Sharmi against her family’s wishes in November 2023.