Udhayanidhi hits back, says PM and co using Sanatana controversy to divert attention

Clarifying his comments on Sanatana Dharma, he said, “I am one of the political heirs of Annadurai, the founder of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. Everyone knows that we are not enemies of any religion. I would like to quote Anna's comment on religions which remains relevant even today. ‘If a religion leads people towards equality and teaches them fraternity, then I too am a spiritualist. If a religion divides people in the name of castes, if it teaches them untouchability and slavery, I would be the first person to oppose the religion.”

Udhayanidhi said that the DMK respects all religions which teach that all lives are born equal. “But without an iota of understanding about any of these, Thiru Modi and Co. are solely dependent on such slanders to face the Parliamentary elections. On the one hand, I can only feel sorry for them. For the last 9 years, Modi has been doing nothing. Occasionally he demonetizes money, builds wall to hide huts, builds new Parliamentary building, erects a Sengol there, plays around by changing the name of the country, standing at border and making the white flag work.”

Udhayanidhi also mounted his attack on Opposition leader Edappadi Palaniswami. “You have been looking in the books stacked safely inside your house for the meaning of Sanatanam. You can't hide yourself long in the goat's beard hoping to escape the Kodanad murder-robbery and corruption cases. Remember what will happen to you when the goat disappears one day.” The goat’s beard reference is to the Governor. DMK’s founder and former TN CM, CN Annadurai had once famously said that a Governor’s post is as useless as a goat’s beard.

Alleging that Edappadi was being controlled by Modi, he wrote, “Since he is being controlled by them, Thiru Edappadi Palaniswami is dancing to all their tunes. ‘One nation and one election, let's do it,’ ‘Are you changing the name to Bharath, please go ahead’ - and thus he is staging the Modi drama here.”

A huge controversy erupted following Udhayanidhi’s comments to eradicate Sanatana Dharma on September 2 at the Annihilation of Sanatana Dharma conclave. Equating Sanatana Dharma with Mosquitoes and diseases like Malaria and dengue, the Minister said that Sanatana Dharma should be abolished.