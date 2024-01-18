Udayanidhi Stalin visits Madurai woman who donated land for govt school

Tamil Nadu Sports Development and Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, on Wednesday, January 17, met the Madurai woman who donated over an acre of her land to the state government for upgrading a local school. Visiting her home, he thanked her for donating precious land for the development of a government school and draped a shawl on the woman philanthropist.

Pooranam, who works in Canara Bank, had donated one acre and fifty two cents of land for the development and upgrading of a government school in Othakadai at Kodikulam in Madurai in memory of her late daughter Janani. The property was registered in the sub-registrar office, Madurai a week ago. On the occasion, Poornam said, "We wish the government constructs new buildings on the land very soon and upgrades the school as it would benefit thousands of children."

Udhayanidhi Stalin, while speaking to reporters afterwards, said that he was moved by the gesture of Poornam and that the government would do whatever was required to immediately take up development of the school on the land she had gifted. The minister also said that she had set high benchmarks for others to follow and added that such positive initiatives help in girl education. Udhayanidhi Stalin was accompanied by Minister P Moorthy, Madurai District Collector MS Sangeetha and other senior officials.