Two killed in explosion at illegal firecracker unit in Tamil Nadu’s Kovilpatti

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Two workers were killed in an explosion while allegedly manufacturing firecrackers illegally at an unlicensed unit in Tamil Nadu’s Kovilpatti on Thursday, May 27. The incident took place at around 9 pm when the workers were mixing chemicals.

The deceased were identified as Ayyapan (30) from Puliyankulam and Malathi (25) from Pullakavundanpatti in Virudhunagar district. Another worker, Suriyaprakash (25) from Manjalodaipatti village in Virudhunagar, sustained serious burn injuries.

Police said the explosion occurred in a private building operating as an unauthorised firecracker manufacturing unit in the Kattu Kovil area of Puliyankulam village.

The building collapsed under the impact of the explosion.

Fire and rescue services personnel, along with police officials, rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident and recovered the bodies from the debris. Ayyapan and Malathi died on the spot, and their bodies were sent to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Suriyaprakash was initially taken to Kovilpatti Government Hospital for first aid before being shifted to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Following the incident, Kovilpatti Sub-Collector Subanshu and DSP Jegananthan inspected the accident site and conducted preliminary inquiries. Officials found that the firecracker manufacturing unit had allegedly been operating without a valid licence.

Kovilpatti West Police have registered an FIR against three persons — Saravanan, his wife Mareeswari, and Gurunathan, the landowner.

Further investigation is underway.

This article was written by a student interning with TNM