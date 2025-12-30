Two arrested for sexually abusing woman with intellectual disability in TN’s Chengalpattu

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Kelambakkam All Women Police Station (AWPS) in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu district, on Monday, December 29, arrested two persons, including a juvenile, for allegedly sexually abusing and impregnating a woman with an intellectual disability.

The accused have been identified as D Sakthivel (21), a sewage treatment plant operator, and a 17-year-old boy who works as a daily wager. Both are residents of the same locality.

According to reports, the survivor, who has a 50% intellectual disability, lives with her family in a village near Chengalpattu. Her mother, a daily wage labourer, would leave for work during the day and leave the survivor alone at home.

The accused, who are neighbours, allegedly took advantage of the situation and repeatedly sexually assaulted her over the past few months. The incident came to light after the survivor’s mother took her to a hospital on Sunday, December 28, following her daughter's complaints of dizziness and vomiting.

Reports suggested that a medical examination revealed the woman was three months pregnant. Upon inquiry, the survivor told her mother that the two men would visit her house frequently either together or individually and sexually assault her.

They have also allegedly threatened her not to disclose the abuse to her mother.

Based on the mother’s complaint, the police arrested Sakthivel and remanded to judicial custody, while the juvenile was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and later sent to a government observation home.

The survivor has been admitted to a government hospital for undergoing treatment. Further investigation is underway.