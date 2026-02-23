TVK’s Vijay calls 2026 assembly polls in Tamil Nadu a war against corruption

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Actor-turned-politician and founder-president of Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), Vijay, on Monday, February 23, intensified his attack on Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin, declaring that the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections would be a direct contest between the two leaders and “a war against corruption.”

Addressing party functionaries and supporters at a meeting in Vellore district, Vijay described the upcoming elections as a defining political moment.

“This is not just another election that comes once in five years. This is a once-in-fifty-years election,” he said, claiming that several parties had united against him because of his stand against corruption and bribery.

“The real contest is only between the TVK and the DMK. It is a battle between Vijay and Stalin sir. It is a war between the people of Tamil Nadu and corruption,” he said.

Referring to former Chief Ministers K Kamaraj, CN Annadurai, and MG Ramachandran, Vijay said Tamil Nadu was a “superstar state” during their tenures, but alleged that the current administration had turned it into a “super stand-up comedy state.”

He also dismissed Stalin’s claim that the election would be a contest between Tamil Nadu and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Union.

“Is this a Parliamentary election? Is this for the Prime Minister’s post?” Vijay asked, adding that the people of Tamil Nadu were well aware of the distinction between state and national elections.

The TVK chief further questioned Stalin over remarks made after the Karur stampede at a TVK rally , which left 41 people dead and several others injured.

Referring to Stalin’s statement that he had no political enemies and considered everyone a friend, Vijay asked why he was blamed for the Karur incident.

“If we are all your friends, why did you shift the blame on me in the Karur issue? If you had a conscience, would you have spoken like that?” he asked.

He alleged that his party’s meetings were being obstructed and questioned why permission for TVK events was being denied if there was no political enmity.

Referring to the ‘whistle’ symbol allotted to his party, Vijay called the 2026 election a “whistle revolution.” He further said, “Our vote is our right. No one can take it away. The remote to switch off this governance is this election, and the button to press is the whistle symbol.”

He also promised that if voted to power, he would personally visit every village in Tamil Nadu. “Once our government is formed, I will come directly to every village and meet you all,” he said.

Outlining his party’s welfare and governance agenda, Vijay said a TVK government would ensure that women and children are fully protected and that law and order is strictly enforced. He pledged efforts to make Tamil Nadu drug-free and promised to upgrade the quality of government schools and colleges. A foundational course on the Indian Constitution would be introduced in higher education, he said.

He further promised to integrate competitive exam training into the state curriculum, ensure adequate bus services, and promote industrial development, including in southern Tamil Nadu.

A dedicated welfare board would be established for auto and taxi drivers to support them and their families, he added. Vijay also pledged 50% representation for women in the appointment of District Collectors and Superintendents of Police.

Before addressing the gathering, the TVK chief administered a pledge to party functionaries, asserting that the party could not be influenced by money or inducements.

“No one can buy us. We will not be deceived by trusting anyone. We will not deviate from our word,” he said.