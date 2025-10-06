TVK Vijay’s campaign bus driver booked for rash driving after accident caught on video

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Velayuthampalayam police of Tamil Nadu’s Karur district on Sunday, October 5, registered a case against the bus driver of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay’s campaign van for rash driving.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against the driver, whose name is yet to be disclosed, under section 281 (rash driving or negligent driving endangering human life) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

This came after a week after the Madras High Court pulled up the police for failing to act on two ‘hit-and-run’ incidents involving the TVK leader Vijay’s campaign vehicle.

The case pertains to a collision between two motorcycles and the campaign bus on September 27, ahead of Vijay’s rally at Velusamypuram in Karur district. The incident reportedly took place near Thavittupalayam as the bus was moving through a congested stretch.

In the video that surfaced online, two motorbikes can be seen colliding close to the passing vehicle. One of the riders was identified as Chandru, while the other remains unknown. No serious injuries were reported.

Following this, the Madras High Court had earlier expressed anguish over the police not filing an FIR despite video footage clearly showing the bus involved in two separate accidents. The court observed that even without a formal complaint from victims, police have a duty to file a case and ensure due process.

“It appears the State is showing leniency towards the organisers of the event,” the court said.