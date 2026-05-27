TVK Vellore functionary expelled after brick kiln operators accuse him of extortion

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The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) removed Kaniyambadi Panchayat Union East panchayat secretary TR Vijayakumar from the party’s primary membership for allegedly demanding money from brick kiln operators to run their units in Vellore. Vijayakumar was removed on May 22 following protests.
Brick kiln workers, owners, traders and their families organised a massive protest in Kaniyambadi town and blocked the Cuddalore-Chittoor Highway, accusing TVK functionaries of extortion and intimidation.
The protestors also accused TVK office bearers Lokesh and Eswaran of running an extortion ring and issuing death threats.
Vijayakumar allegedly visited four brick kilns in Vellore district’s Puthur village on May 22 and demanded each brick kiln operator pay a bribe of Rs 1 lakh every month to run their units smoothly without any political interference.
Ranipet West TVK district secretary G Vijay Mohan has reportedly said in a statement that the incident brought disrepute to the party, prompting Vijayakumar’s removal. Cadre and functionaries
The statement also said that the party has advised its cadre and functionaries not to associate with Vijayakumar for party-related activities.
According to reports, TVK functionaries close to Vijayakumar have claimed that brick kiln owners in the area are illegally mining silt from waterbodies at night to run their units. Party workers have reportedly been instructed by local revenue officials to report such matters and not to threaten the operators.