TVK Vellore functionary expelled after brick kiln operators accuse him of extortion

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The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) removed Kaniyambadi Panchayat Union East panchayat secretary TR Vijayakumar from the party’s primary membership for allegedly demanding money from brick kiln operators to run their units in Vellore. Vijayakumar was removed on May 22 following protests.

Brick kiln workers, owners, traders and their families organised a massive protest in Kaniyambadi town and blocked the Cuddalore-Chittoor Highway, accusing TVK functionaries of extortion and intimidation.

The protestors also accused TVK office bearers Lokesh and Eswaran of running an extortion ring and issuing death threats.