TVK resolution urges Vijay to contest from Perambur in north Chennai



The Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) on Sunday, February 22, passed a resolution urging party chief Vijay to contest in north Chennai’s Perambur constituency in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in April-May. Perambur is part of North Chennai, considered a stronghold of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhakam (DMK)

The TVK campaign management secretary, Aadhav Arjuna, moved the resolution on Sunday, at a a meeting of party functionaries in Perambur. Party General Secretary N Anand also seconded the motion.

Adhav Arjuna explained that the party chief had expressed his desire to contest in a constituency that was lacking in development and that Perambur was fitting that criterion.

It had earlier been speculated that Vijay would contest from Velachery or Virugambakkam in southwest Chennai or Tiruchy East.

According to a DT Next report, Anand said the party had strong roots in the constituency, including 1,810 office-bearers and 40,000 members.

Adhav Arjuna said: “When asked, Vijay said that he would stand wherever poverty was the highest, where unemployment was highest, where women could not pursue education, where the number of slums was the highest, wherever the use of narcotics and alcohol was the highest, and wherever there was the least amount of growth. I want to contest there and transform it into another Singapore."

Adhav alleged that north Chennai had received the reputation of being full of rowdies and that it was the DMK who had made it so in pursuit of their electoral goals.

Adhav also floated the idea that Vijay contest in the Kolathur constituency, which is also in North Chennai. Kolathur is the constituency of DMK head and Chief Minister, MK Stalin.