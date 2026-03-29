TVK releases candidate list, Vijay to contest from Perambur and Trichy East

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Sunday, March 29 unveiled its first list of candidates for its electoral debut, with party chief and actor Vijay set to contest from two constituencies – Perambur in Chennai and Trichy East. In Perambur, Vijay will face the sitting Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA RD Shekar, while in Trichy East he will contest against DMK’s Inigo S Irudayaraj.

The list features several key party functionaries and notable entrants. TVK general secretary Bussy N Anand will contest from T Nagar in Chennai, while KA Sengottaiyan, a nine-time former AIADMK MLA who joined TVK recently, will contest from Gobichettipalayam, and his supporter former Tiruppur MP V Sathyabama is contesting from Tiruppur North. Former AIADMK Agriculture Minister Ku.Pa. Krishnan will be contesting from Lalgudi.

TVK general secretary for election campaign management Aadhav Arjuna is being fielded from Villivakkam, general secretary for policy and propaganda Dr KG Arunraaj from Tiruchengode, joint general secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar from Thirupparankundram, party treasurer P Venkataramanan from Mylapore, and former AIADMK MLA JCD Prabhakar from Thousand Lights.

In other high-profile contests, former MLA VS Babu will contest from Kolathur against DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin, who is looking to win the seat for the fourth time. At Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni, D Selvam, former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee general secretary who joined the TVK days ago, will go up against DMK youth wing secretary and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Announcing the candidates, Vijay promised clean governance and accountability, saying his party would not misuse public funds or indulge in corruption. He also highlighted commitments to women’s safety, a drug-free Tamil Nadu, and strict law and order, while assuring voters that TVK would always act in the people’s interest and seeking “one opportunity” for his party.

Polling for all 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu is scheduled for April 23 while counting of votes will take place on May 4.