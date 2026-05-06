TVK office bearer arrested for sexually assaulting minor in Chennai

In Chennai, a functionary of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has been arrested, for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl in the RK Nagar area, on May 5, Tuesday night.

The accused, identified as Dinesh, who served as the party’s ward secretary in RK Nagar (Ward 43), was taken into custody after a police investigation. The accused has been remanded to judicial custody.

The incident took place in Kasimedu, within the RK Nagar Assembly constituency, where the girl had been staying with relatives, on April 23 polling day.

The child was reportedly playing in the neighbourhood when Dinesh allegedly took her to his residence and assaulted her. He is also accused of threatening her to remain silent about the incident.

After returning to Mylapore, the child disclosed the abuse to her aunt, prompting the family to file a complaint at the Kasimedu police station on May 3. Given the nature of the charges, the case was transferred to the All Women Police Station.

During the inquiry, police confirmed that the assault had taken place. Although efforts were made to arrest Dinesh earlier, he could not be apprehended immediately as he was reportedly involved in vote-counting duties on May 3. He was subsequently arrested.