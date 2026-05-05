TVK moves swiftly towards government formation as Vijay's inner circle takes charge

Following the sweeping electoral performance of C. Joseph Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), a close-knit core team around the leader has begun active consultations to chart the course for government formation in Tamil Nadu.

Sources indicated that even as counting trends continue to favour the TVK, early signals of outside support have started emerging from multiple political quarters. With the party expected to fall marginally short of a clear majority, informal channels of communication have reportedly opened with potential allies.

Leaders from the Indian National Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and Left parties such as the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) are expected to play a crucial role if numbers fall short. Sections within the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) are also seen as potential supporters.

According to preliminary estimates, the Congress could secure around five seats, while the CPI and the CPI(M) may win two seats each -- numbers that could prove decisive in a tight post-poll scenario. Officials familiar with the developments said that if current leads hold and alliances are stitched together efficiently, the process of government formation could move at a rapid pace.

Discussions within administrative circles have even touched upon a tentative timeline, with indications that a swearing-in ceremony could take place as early as next Friday. Amid growing clarity over a likely change in government in Tamil Nadu, coordination efforts intensified at Vijay’s residence in Panaiyur, where key members of his inner circle met senior officials.

Those present reportedly included Aadhav Arjuna, Bussy Anand, John Arokiasamy, Arun Raj, former AIADMK leader K. Sengottaiyan, C.T.R. Nirmal Kumar, and V.S. Babu. Senior police officials, including Additional and Joint Commissioners as well as Deputy Commissioners in charge of law and order, were also part of the interactions.

They briefed Vijay’s team on security protocols, administrative coordination, and preparedness measures required in the event of a transition in power.

A senior official described the meeting as a routine contingency planning exercise, adding that once the majority is formally confirmed, further deployment of officials and formal arrangements would follow in accordance with established procedures.