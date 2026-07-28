TVK MLA accused of assaulting journos, YouTuber; protests erupt demanding action

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A YouTuber and two journalists were allegedly confined and assaulted by a group led by ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA G Kapil in Ranipet district on Monday night, July 27, triggering protests by residents and relatives, demanding action against those involved.

According to reports, the incident is linked to a confrontation that took place a few days ago outside a theatre in Sholingur where the film Jana Nayagan starring Chief Minister Vijay was screened.

After watching the film, Kapil came across YouTuber Siva, who was seeking audience reactions from TVK cadres outside the theatre. Kapil attempted to attack Siva during the exchange, and a video of the incident later circulated on social media and was also reported by other television channels.

Following this, Kapil and his supporters allegedly tried to trace Siva. They are also said to have visited the theatre where the film was screened and examined CCTV footage to identify journalists and YouTubers who had been present during the earlier incident.

On Monday, at around 8.30 pm, Kapil, his brother Dhananjeyan and more than 20 others went to Siva’s residence, forcefully brought him to a nearby YouTube studio and assaulted him.

Hearing the incident, Dinakaran reporter Aranganathan (50) and Dinamalar reporter Kalyanasundaram (70), went to the spot and recorded the happenings on their mobile phones.

Subsequently, they were confronted by the group, where Kapil, his brother and more than 20 supporters allegedly surrounded them, forced them inside the studio, pulled down the shutters, and assaulted them. There are also claims that one among the two journalists works for News Tamil 24x7 as well.

Also, the duo's mobile phones were reportedly taken away and they were forced to delete the videos they had recorded.

Police from Sholingur later reached the spot. However, the accused allegedly left the spot in a car before action could be taken.

Aranganathan, Kalyanasundaram, and Siva, who sustained injuries in the assault, were initially admitted to the Government Hospital in Sholingur. After receiving first aid, they were moved to a private hospital in Vellore for further treatment.

The incident sparked protests in the area, with relatives and local residents staging a road blockade demanding action against the MLA and his supporters.

Protestors also argued with police officers, accusing them of failing to act immediately against those allegedly involved in the assault.

Separate complaints have been filed by the three injured persons at the Sholingur police station.

Further investigation is underway.