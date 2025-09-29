TVK leaders blamed for Karur stampede deaths in police FIR

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A First Information Report (FIR) filed by Karur Town Police has squarely blamed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leaders for the massive stampede at party chief Vijay’s rally that claimed 40 lives, including that of nine children, and left many critically injured.

The FIR, filed by Inspector of Police G Manivannan, said the organisers had permission to hold the event at Velusamipuram between 3 pm and 10 pm with 11 strict conditions. TVK leaders — Karur district secretary Mathiyalagan, state general secretary Bussy Anand, and joint secretary CTR Nirmalkumar — deliberately delayed Vijay’s arrival by four hours in order to “draw larger crowds” and display political strength, the FIR said.

The FIR states that TVK leaders “failed to regulate their cadres”, even after repeated warnings and advice from the Deputy Superintendent of Police. Volunteers climbed on trees and narrow tin sheds and when they collapsed it injured those beneath, creating panic which led to fatalities.

“Crowds had gathered from as early as 9 am after television channels announced Vijay’s arrival. Permission was granted for an estimated 10,000 attendees, but more than 25,000 people turned up. By evening, many in the crowd had already collapsed from heat, thirst, and exhaustion due to inadequate arrangements for water and medical aid,” the FIR said.

The FIR said Vijay conducted unauthorised roadshows en route to Karur, obstructing traffic and contributing to the delay. He eventually reached Velusamipuram at 7 pm — more than six hours behind schedule. His late arrival sparked surges from eager supporters who overwhelmed police barricades and triggered at least three stampedes near shops and a transformer point, police said.

Witnesses described desperate scenes of supporters scaling flimsy structures, police resorting to lathi charges, and ambulances ferrying dozens of collapsed people even as Vijay continued with his speech.

In all, 11 deaths have been officially recorded in the FIR, but hospital sources and subsequent reports confirm that 41 people lost their lives, including nine children. Many others remain hospitalised in a critical condition.

Police have charged Mathialagan, Bussy Anand and Nirmalkumar with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, endangering life and personal safety, and destroying public property. Copies of the FIR have been forwarded to Judicial Magistrate in Karur, and to senior officers for further investigation.