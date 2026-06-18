TVK govt sets ambitious road map as Guv Arlekar outlines vision in first Assembly address

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The first session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly under the newly-elected TVK-led government began on Thursday, June 18, with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar delivering a 39-minute address that outlined the administration’s priorities, governance agenda, and long-term development vision for the state.

Concluding his speech with a verse from the revered Thirukkural, the Governor said the government had formulated a long-term development blueprint titled 'Vetri Thamizhagam' for the next five years, aimed at transforming Tamil Nadu into a model state for the country by 2031.

Governor Arlekar assured the House that welfare benefits for senior citizens and pensioners would continue uninterrupted. He also announced that the government would focus on providing world-class training facilities for sportspersons to help them compete at the highest international levels.

Emphasising transparency in governance, the Governor said all temples administered by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department would be audited and measures would be taken to ensure accountability in their functioning.

On inter-state water disputes, he reiterated Tamil Nadu’s opposition to Karnataka’s proposed Mekedatu dam project, stating that the government would pursue all available legal avenues to protect the interests of farmers dependent on Cauvery water.

He also highlighted plans to strengthen groundwater conservation through the construction of check dams and rainwater harvesting initiatives.

Referring to the Mullaperiyar issue, the Governor said Tamil Nadu would continue to safeguard its rights amid Kerala’s repeated calls for a new dam.

Addressing law and order concerns, Arlekar said the government had constituted anti-narcotics units in every district to combat the growing drug menace. Strict action would also be taken against illegal liquor sales. Crimes against women, he asserted, would be dealt with firmly, with stringent punishment for offenders.

He noted that TVK had formed a government within two years of its launch and emerged as the single largest party in the recent Assembly elections.

In a notable departure from past controversies involving gubernatorial speeches, Arlekar referred to social reformer Periyar EV Ramasamy, Dr BR Ambedkar, K Kamaraj, Velu Nachiyar and Anjalai Ammal as guiding inspirations for the government’s policy framework.

Opening his address with a greeting and a reference to Annadurai, the Governor expressed hope that the Assembly would engage in constructive debates on issues concerning public welfare.