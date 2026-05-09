TVK forged MLA support letter, indulged in horse-trading: AMMK chief Dhinakaran

A political controversy unfolded in Tamil Nadu late on Friday, May 8, after Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) founder TTV Dhinakaran accused Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) of submitting a forged letter to Governor RV Arlekar claiming support from AMMK’s lone MLA-elect, S Kamaraj.

The developments came hours after TVK chief Vijay met the Governor and staked claim to form the next government in the state following the Assembly election verdict.

Addressing reporters after meeting the Governor, Dhinakaran alleged that Kamaraj, who won from Mannargudi constituency, had earlier met him in Puducherry and obtained his signature on a representation backing an AIADMK-led government. According to him, the letter supporting Palaniswami was received around 6.30 pm.

"But when television channels reported that Kamaraj has extended support to the TVK, I was shocked," Dhinakaran said. He alleged that either a forged letter had been created in Kamaraj's name or horse-trading was underway.

Questioning Vijay's political conduct, Dhinakaran said, "How can Vijay, who is indulging in corrupt practices to form the government, deliver a clean government?"

He further alleged that Kamaraj had briefly gone missing and said repeated attempts to contact him had failed. Dhinakaran suggested that TVK leaders could be behind the MLA-elect's disappearance.

Hours later, around midnight, Kamaraj appeared at the Lok Bhavan alongside Dhinakaran. Speaking to reporters close to midnight, Dhinakaran alleged that TVK representatives had submitted a photocopy of a purported support letter signed by Kamaraj. He claimed that inquiries at the Lok Bhavan revealed the document was forged and announced that a police complaint would be filed.

"Kamaraj got scared after a forged letter was circulated that he has supported TVK. Hence he did not pick our calls," Dhinakaran said, adding that the MLA-elect had submitted a letter to the Governor clarifying that he had not extended support to TVK.

TVK rejected the allegations and shared a video it claimed showed Kamaraj personally writing the support letter, describing Dhinakaran's accusations as baseless.

The AMMK leader also acknowledged that efforts were underway to explore the possibility of an AIADMK-led government if TVK failed to demonstrate majority support. "If the TVK could not prove majority, the AIADMK should be asked to stake a claim for forming the government, and the AMMK should also play a role in that," he said.

The political uncertainty comes as parties continue negotiations over government formation. While Congress and the Left parties have publicly backed Vijay's bid to form the government, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) is yet to officially announce its position.