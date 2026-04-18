TVK chief Vijay visits Perambur, meets residents in door-to-door outreach

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Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder-president Vijay, on Friday, April 17, visited the party’s election office and carried out a brief door-to-door outreach in Chennai’s Perambur constituency as part of his campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections.

During his visit to Perambur, he reviewed election-related preparations at the party’s office on Jawahar Street in Bharathi Nagar and held discussions with party functionaries about the ongoing campaign work.

After the meeting, Vijay stepped out to meet residents in nearby houses and sought to hear their demands and grievances.

Perambur is one of the two constituencies Vijay is contesting in the elections; the other is Trichy East.

According to reports, he visited around four houses in the locality and appealed to voters for support. He was accompanied by district secretary Siva during the outreach.

Vijay also drew the party’s election symbol, the whistle, as a kolam in front of the election office. Earlier this week, he had urged women supporters to draw the symbol outside their homes to show their support for the party.

This marks Vijay’s first visit to Perambur after filing his nomination on March 30. Following his nomination, he had launched an on-van campaign in the constituency.

Upon receiving information about Vijay’s arrival, party supporters and fans thronged the area near the election office. Vijay, who was reportedly at the location for around 15 minutes, left shortly as the crowd gathered.