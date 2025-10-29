TVK chief Vijay slams CM Stalin govt over delay in paddy procurement

He also said that the repeated loss of harvest year after year reflected the government’s negligence.

“Every year paddy sacks get wet and the harvest is spoiled. Despite the recurring damage, why hasn’t the government thought about corrective measures to ensure that paddy will be protected from rain?” he asked.

He also referred to Chief Minister MK Stalin’s remarks about being a ‘Delta native’ as mere political posturing. He also warned that public resentment was rising over the state’s handling of farmers’ issues. “Just as the soaked grains have sprouted, the growing anger among people will also sprout and send this anti-people government home,” he said.

The TVK chief urged the state to immediately strengthen paddy procurement mechanisms, expand storage facilities at direct procurement centres, and take precautionary measures to protect crops during the ongoing northeast monsoon.

(With IANS inputs)