TVK chief Vijay slams CM Stalin govt over delay in paddy procurement

Follow TNM’s channel for news updates and story links.
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder-president Vijay on Tuesday, October 28, hit out at the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government over its alleged failure to act swiftly and procure paddy from farmers in the Cauvery Delta, where continuous rainfall has damaged large quantities of harvested crops.
In a statement, Vijay said that the government’s delay in procurement led to the harvested paddy getting drenched and sprouting in the fields. “Any government that truly cares about farmers would take steps to secure their livelihood and economic stability. Instead, the DMK government failed to protect the paddy in time, allowing it to rot in the rain,” he said.
He also said that the repeated loss of harvest year after year reflected the government’s negligence.
“Every year paddy sacks get wet and the harvest is spoiled. Despite the recurring damage, why hasn’t the government thought about corrective measures to ensure that paddy will be protected from rain?” he asked.
He also referred to Chief Minister MK Stalin’s remarks about being a ‘Delta native’ as mere political posturing. He also warned that public resentment was rising over the state’s handling of farmers’ issues. “Just as the soaked grains have sprouted, the growing anger among people will also sprout and send this anti-people government home,” he said.
The TVK chief urged the state to immediately strengthen paddy procurement mechanisms, expand storage facilities at direct procurement centres, and take precautionary measures to protect crops during the ongoing northeast monsoon.
(With IANS inputs)