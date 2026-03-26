TVK chief Vijay hits out at MNM leader’s ‘prostitute’ remark on women supporters

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Thursday, March 26, issued a statement condemning the derogatory remarks made against women supporters. Though Vijay did not name anyone in the statement, it is presumed to be directed at Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) member Ponraj Vellaichamy. MNM is an ally of the secular progressive alliance led by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

Vijay said that such statements will ensure the DMK is defeated. “…This act—which insults all women collectively—will ensure, by the unanimous decision of the mother clan in the upcoming election, that the evil force DMK is firmly, firmly, firmly destined to swallow the land.” (sic), he said through a post.

Vijay termed the person who made the comment a “mercenary” functioning as a supporter of the DMK.

A day earlier, Ponraj, a former scientist and secretary of late president APJ Abdul Kalam, criticised TVK as a bunch of ‘Tharkuris’ (illiterate fools). While resorting to namecalling, he called Vijay’s women supporters as “prostitutes.”

“They (women fans) say that they will be Vijay’s elder sister, younger sister or even a wife. It is a party filled with prostitutes,” Ponraj said during an interview. The outrageous comments were widely slammed.

Condemning his remarks, Vijay also criticised the DMK government for not taking any action whatsoever against such offenders under their regime.

Meanwhile, Sve Sekhar, actor and former MLA, stoked a fresh controversy while attempting to defend the state police and the government. The DMK government has been facing criticism for the crimes committed against women and Dalits under its tenure.

Referring to the Vilathikulam case where a class 12 girl student was raped and killed, Sekhar resorted to blaming the victim, questioning what was she doing in the “bushes” at that hour. “Should police start installing lights in bushes now?” He said that in the case of sexual crimes it was the responsibility of parents and the victims themselves to remain safe. “If I leave my cupboard open and a thief steals the valuables, can I criticise the government saying that the law and order has failed?” he said.

Sekhar, who was formerly associated with the BJP, said that crimes against women were mostly reported in the BJP states.

Following widespread outrage, the veteran actor issued an apology, claiming that his statement was misconstrued.

“I am someone who believes that it is wrong to speak ill of anyone, especially those who have passed away. I understand that what I said yesterday in general—that parents should be more protective of girls—was misunderstood. I also seek forgiveness from the person concerned.”