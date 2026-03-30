TVK alleges police failure in providing security for Vijay’s campaign

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has submitted an urgent complaint to the Chief Electoral Officer alleging a “serious lapse in election-related security arrangements” during party chief Vijay’s campaign in Chennai on Monday, March 30.

In a representation dated March 30, advocate CTR Nirmal Kumar, Joint General Secretary of TVK, stated that Vijay, who is also the Perambur candidate, had scheduled a rally from Perambur to Kolathur with prior approval as part of the campaign. However, “there was absolutely no police deployment” and no “traffic management provided by the authorities,” the complaint said.

The complaint said that due to “overwhelming response and large gathering of the general public on the roads,” the campaign vehicles could not move from Perambur to Kolathur.

TVK further alleged that the lack of police protection and traffic regulation “poses a serious risk to public safety, creates unnecessary chaos, and severely disrupts the campaigning process.” The party also raised concerns over “unequal treatment and possible administrative bias during the ongoing election process.”

Seeking immediate intervention, the party urged the Election Commission of India to immediately inquire into the matter and direct the Chennai City Police/Commissioner of Police to provide adequate police personnel and proper traffic management.

It also called upon authorities to ensure free and fair movement for all political parties and candidates without any hindrance and to take necessary action against the concerned officials for failing to provide basic security and traffic arrangements.

The complaint added that this affects the democratic rights of thousands of citizens who gathered peacefully to support the candidate.