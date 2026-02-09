TVK alleges DMK banned whistles at Chepauk over political fears

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Tamizha Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Sunday, February 8 accused the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) of banning whistles–its election symbol– inside the MA Chidambaram cricket stadium in Chepauk, Chennai, alleging political interference fearing the party’s growing popularity.

The allegation came after spectators attending the T20 match between New Zealand and Afghanistan on February 8 were stopped by security personnel and police at entry gates from carrying whistles into the stadium.

The Election Commission of India had allotted the ‘whistle’ symbol to the TVK on January 22.

In a statement, TVK general secretary Raj Mohan accused the DMK of foul play. “The whistle sound has echoed in Chennai’s stadiums for years, and even songs have been made about whistles. But now that TVK has been allotted the whistle symbol, they are scared. They would even ban whistles used by bus conductors and traffic police out of fear,” he alleged.

He also criticised the DMK government for focusing on such issues instead of addressing concerns over Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) examinations, including candidates being unable to take exams and cancellations due to technical glitches.

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), however, denied the allegations, stating on X (Twitter) that it had not imposed any new restrictions and that whistles are part of the stadium’s prohibited items list.