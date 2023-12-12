Truck from Coonoor to Coimbatore carrying empty cylinders catches fire, no casualties

A truck carrying gas cylinders on Tamil Nadu's Coonoor-Mettupalayam road caught fire on Tuesday, December 12. The truck was enroute to Coimbatore from Coonoor when the incident occurred. According to reports, the truck was carrying empty cylinders and tires at the end caught fire which quickly spread to other parts of the vehicle. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

As soon as the police and the fire rescue department were informed, they rushed to the scene. As per reports, the cylinders were being taken from Coonoor to a private firm in Coimbatore for them to be filled.

As the cylinders were empty, there was minimal damage to the vehicle. Visuals from the incident showed that the road taken by the truck was isolated, resulting in no human casualties. It also showed that most of the vehicle remained undamaged and only the carrier and the wheel had caught fire.