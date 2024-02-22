Trisha sends defamation notice to ex AIADMK leader AV Raju for sexist remarks

Tamil Actor Trisha has sent a defamation notice to expelled All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader AV Raju over his sexist remarks regarding women actors being brought to entertain MLAs at the Golden Bay Koovathur resort in 2017. The actor’s lawyers have sought compensation from Raju within four days for causing her mental agony and loss of reputation.
The notice asks Raju to stop issuing similar statements to the media, and take steps to remove the published statements from media platforms. According to the notice, Raju should tender an unconditional apology and publish it in a reputed English newspaper and a Tamil newspaper having a circulation of more than five lakh copies per day. He should also post videos on YouTube and give interviews to media expressing the apology in the same way the allegations were levelled. The actor has also planned to initiate legal proceedings if Raju fails to comply with the notice.
Earlier on February 17, Raju had alleged that former AIADMK MLA G Venkatachalam had cheated him of more than Rs 40 lakh, leading to his removal from the party. Raju also made sensational allegations against Venkatachalam, casting aspersions on his character. The sexist remarks came a day after he was evicted from the party.
Trisha had reacted strongly following the circulation of the video clip where Raju could be seen making the remarks. “It's disgusting to repeatedly see low lives and despicable human beings who will stoop down to any level to gain attention. Rest assured,necessary and severe action will be taken. Anything that needs to be said and done henceforth will be from my legal department,” she wrote on her X (Twitter) account.