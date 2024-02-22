Trisha sends defamation notice to ex AIADMK leader AV Raju for sexist remarks

Tamil Actor Trisha has sent a defamation notice to expelled All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader AV Raju over his sexist remarks regarding women actors being brought to entertain MLAs at the Golden Bay Koovathur resort in 2017. The actor’s lawyers have sought compensation from Raju within four days for causing her mental agony and loss of reputation.

The notice asks Raju to stop issuing similar statements to the media, and take steps to remove the published statements from media platforms. According to the notice, Raju should tender an unconditional apology and publish it in a reputed English newspaper and a Tamil newspaper having a circulation of more than five lakh copies per day. He should also post videos on YouTube and give interviews to media expressing the apology in the same way the allegations were levelled. The actor has also planned to initiate legal proceedings if Raju fails to comply with the notice.