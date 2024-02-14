Tribal woman in Tamil Nadu becomes first from her community to become civil judge

The Tamil Nadu government in 2021, issued a government order (GO) stating that priority in government jobs will be given to those who obtained education in Tamil medium, first generation graduates and for those who lost both their parents to COVID-19.

According to reports, Sripathi had to travel nearly 200 kms from Jawadhu hills to Chennai for writing her exams in November 2023. The Hindu quoted her saying, “The idea to do a law course was to provide legal aid for the people of my community as they are not aware of their legal rights.”

Sripathi, the eldest daughter of S Kaliappan, who is a farmer and K Malliga, who is a domestic worker, finished her schooling at the St Charles Higher Secondary School in Athanavoor village. She pursued law at the Dr Ambedkar Government Law College and later got married to S Venkatesan, an ambulance driver. Just before the TNPSC examination, she gave birth to her first child.

Congratulating Sripathi, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin said, “We are happy that Sripathy has been selected as a civil judge through our Dravidian Model GO of giving priority to government jobs for those who have studied in the Tamil medium.” He also lauded her for attending the examinations despite giving birth to a child days before. “Let the dreams of Sripathi come true, who is an example to others that education is the only indestructible asset!”, he added.