Translocated tusker ‘Rolex’ found dead after accidental fall in Anamalai Tiger Reserve

Officials say the elephant ‘Rolex’ died from an accidental fall while grazing, making it the second such translocation-related death in Tamil Nadu in seven days.
A high-angle, outdoor photo shows a large, dark brown adult male elephant (tusker) lying on its side, seemingly asleep or resting, in a grassy, partially forested area. The elephant has a collar visible around its neck. The ground immediately in front of the elephant is disturbed and bare of grass in a patch, while the surrounding area is covered in bright green vegetation and some forest litter. Several thin tree trunks are visible in the background and foreground.
Elephant Rolex
Written by:
TNM Staff
Published on

A male wild tusker named Rolex, which had been moved from a village near Thondamuthur to Manthirimattam in the Manabololly forest range of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), was found dead after a fall on Wednesday, November 26.

The tusker had previously killed up to four people and regularly destroyed crops in Devarayapuram in the Boluvampatti forest range under the Coimbatore forest division. On October 17, the Forest Department tranquilised and captured Rolex. The elephant was kept in a kraal (wooden enclosure) for about 25 days and was released into a 2 km radius in the Manthirimattam forest on November 12.

A team monitoring the tusker through its radio collar found the animal dead around 2.30 pm near a stream in the Manambolly range.

According to reports, the 40-year-old elephant died after an accidental fall while grazing and drinking water. The fall was witnessed by team members, who approached the spot and found that the animal had died. They reached the location about half an hour after the fall due to a herd of elephants nearby, and the tusker was declared dead on arrival.

This is the second such death within a week involving a translocated tusker dying due to an accidental fall. Earlier, Radhakrishnan, a 30-year-old elephant that had killed 12 people in the O Valley region, died after being shifted to Kothayar in the Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR).

