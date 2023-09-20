Trans rights activist seeks representation in Censor Board after watching Vishal’s Mark Antony

Trans rights activist Living Smile Vidya has demanded for trans/queer representation in the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), commonly known as the Censor Board), after noting that trans and queer people were shown in bad light in the recently released Tamil film Mark Antony. Mark Antony, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, was criticised for sexualising trans women, misrepresenting gay men and for using homophobic slurs such as the ‘avana nee’ comment, meant to mock gay men.

Living Smile Vidya said, “From Onayum Aatukuttiyum to Natchathiram Nagargirathu, things have changed a lot and better (in between there were films like Ai). Very recently I watched the film Mark Antony, I am stunned. Even now, still they have to do this? Why?” “Is there no end to such films? Films are not only for cis-hetroes. We all watch films, our families watch films,” she said. She further criticised film reviewers and critics who had not condemned the film for what she called an “ugly” portrayal of trans and queer people.