Traffic to be diverted ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Chennai

Traffic congestion is also expected on Anna Salai, SV Patel Road, Gandhi Mandapam Road, GST Road, Mount Poonamallee Road, CIPET Junction and 100 Feet Road, police further said. The GCP have therefore advised the public to take alternative routes.

According to reports, around 15,000 police personnel have been deployed at the event venue by Chennai City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore. The area that falls under the jurisdiction of Greater Chennai Police would be a no-fly zone, which means that drones and unmanned aerial vehicles would be banned under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedural Code.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s last visit to Tamil Nadu was on February 27 and 28, when he was greeted with black balloons by the Scheduled Caste committee of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC). PM Modi would reach Tamil Nadu after presiding over the launch of development projects worth over Rs 62,000 crore at a public meeting in Telangana’s Adilabad.