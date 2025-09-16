TNMC circular warns against conversion therapy, orders LGBTQ+ sensitisation sessions

The Tamil Nadu Medical Council (TNMC) told the Madras High Court on Monday, September 15, that medical practitioners engaging in ‘conversion therapy’ would face severe penalties, including the suspension of their registration to practice.

Sexual Orientation Change Efforts (SOCE), or what is widely known as ‘conversion therapy’ or ‘reparative therapy’, is a discredited and pseudoscientific practice that forcibly attempts to ‘change’ a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity to fit heteronormative expectations. It has been widely condemned by medical bodies across the world for causing psychological harm and violating human dignity.

According to a TNIE report , the TNMC said in its submission before Justice N Anand Venkatesan that circulars had been sent to all registered medical practitioners on September 12, reiterating that such practices amount to professional misconduct. The council also stated that it has the authority to take disciplinary action in case of complaints regarding attempts to ‘change’ the gender identity or sexual orientation of an individual.

The circular also directs all medical educators to incorporate sensitisation training into their academic and training schedules, covering matters of transgender healthcare, LGBTQIA+ rights, and the ethical and legal responsibilities of providing healthcare without discrimination.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) had, in September 2022, formally banned ‘conversion therapy’ and declared it professional misconduct. The NMC also wrote to all State Medical Councils, empowering them to take disciplinary action against medical professionals who conduct this kind of therapy.