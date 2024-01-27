TN: Year after Dalit entry to temple, caste Hindus install new idol in separate spot

The Dalit villagers, however, made Pongal delicacies and offered it to the deity inside the temple premises on January 15, said Murugan. “Even on that day, the caste Hindus were stubborn that they would not enter the temple which was opened for Scheduled Caste residents of the village,” he said.

TNM made multiple attempts to contact the HR&CE department regarding the new idol installation by caste Hindus, and the lack of permission to Dalits to participate in post-Pongal festivities, but there was no response. We also tried to reach Tiruvannamalai SP Karthikeyan and District Collector B Murugesan to know why such an idol procession was permitted to be conducted in a village, which has become a simmering hotspot for atrocities against Dalits.

It may be recalled that within a few days after the temple entry, caste Hindus had unleashed a wave of violence against Dalits in addition to imposing a social and economic boycott on them. The caste Hindus even cut off water supply to the small farmlands owned by Dalits, while many Dalit labourers in the village were removed from their jobs. A petty shop owned by a Dalit single woman in the village was burned to ashes and several other such crimes were committed, with the police — though bound by law to register cases under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act — reluctant to file even a basic FIR in most cases.

