TN women get Rs 5,000 payout as Stalin credits three months’ rights grant at once, adds bonus

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on February 13, Friday, announced that beneficiaries of the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai (KMUT) have received Rs 5,000 this month instead of the usual Rs 1,000.
In a video message released on social media, Stalin said the monthly instalment amount for February, March, and April, along with an additional Rs 2,000 as a “summer bonus”, has been credited into the accounts of 1.31 crore women in the state. He added that if the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) were voted back to power for a second term, the monthly rights grant of Rs 1000 would be doubled to Rs 2000.
The Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam, launched in 2023, provides a monthly rights grant of Rs 1,000 to women beneficiaries in the state. While the scheme initially covered nearly 1.14 crore women, it was expanded in December 2025 to include around 1.31 crore beneficiaries.
Recalling the early days of his government, Stalin said, “When we came to power, Covid was at its peak. Along with saving lives, we also provided Rs 4,000 as financial assistance, despite the severe financial constraints we faced.”
He added that, contrary to scepticism, the government went ahead with the pension scheme in September 2023. “Despite pessimists claiming it was impossible, we introduced the Kalaignar Magalir Urumai Thittam to provide Rs 1,000 every month to women across the state,” he said.
The Chief Minister also alleged that there were attempts to disrupt the scheme in view of the upcoming elections. Without taking names, Stalin suggested forces aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Union level were conspiring to halt the payouts.
“It is being reported that a group in Delhi and their supporters here are planning to stop the distribution under this scheme, citing the elections. Some are even considering moving court for this purpose,” he said.
Stalin said the government decided to credit three months’ grant in advance after considering the impact such a halt would have on women during the summer months. “I understand how difficult it would be if this assistance were stopped during the harsh summer. That is why we have credited the amounts for March and April in advance, along with a summer bonus of Rs 2,000, in addition to the February payment,” he said.
The announcement was welcomed by DMK allies, including the Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, and Indian Union Muslim League.
The Opposition, however, criticised the move as politically motivated. AIADMK general secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi Palaniswami alleged that the announcement stemmed from “fear of electoral defeat.”
“Have you seen what the fear of election defeat makes the puppet Chief Minister do? After destabilising Tamil Nadu into a state where no woman, from a young girl to an old woman, is safe, will the women of Tamil Nadu trust this ‘patchwork’ job of crediting ‘election-time money’?” Palaniswami said in a post on X.
“How was it suddenly decided that the summer special package should be Rs 2,000? Is summer coming only this year? The women’s rights grant is usually credited on the 15th of every month — why is it being credited and announced specifically today, on the 13th?” he asked, adding that the move reflected the DMK’s political anxiety.
Meanwhile, BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan criticised Stalin’s allegation that the Union government was attempting to block the scheme.