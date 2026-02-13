TN women get Rs 5,000 payout as Stalin credits three months’ rights grant at once, adds bonus

He added that, contrary to scepticism, the government went ahead with the pension scheme in September 2023. “Despite pessimists claiming it was impossible, we introduced the Kalaignar Magalir Urumai Thittam to provide Rs 1,000 every month to women across the state,” he said.

The Chief Minister also alleged that there were attempts to disrupt the scheme in view of the upcoming elections. Without taking names, Stalin suggested forces aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Union level were conspiring to halt the payouts.

“It is being reported that a group in Delhi and their supporters here are planning to stop the distribution under this scheme, citing the elections. Some are even considering moving court for this purpose,” he said.

Stalin said the government decided to credit three months’ grant in advance after considering the impact such a halt would have on women during the summer months. “I understand how difficult it would be if this assistance were stopped during the harsh summer. That is why we have credited the amounts for March and April in advance, along with a summer bonus of Rs 2,000, in addition to the February payment,” he said.

The announcement was welcomed by DMK allies, including the Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, and Indian Union Muslim League.

The Opposition, however, criticised the move as politically motivated. AIADMK general secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi Palaniswami alleged that the announcement stemmed from “fear of electoral defeat.”

“Have you seen what the fear of election defeat makes the puppet Chief Minister do? After destabilising Tamil Nadu into a state where no woman, from a young girl to an old woman, is safe, will the women of Tamil Nadu trust this ‘patchwork’ job of crediting ‘election-time money’?” Palaniswami said in a post on X.