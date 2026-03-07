TN: Women arrested for killing stray puppies and injuring child during quarrel

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Trichy district police on March 7, Saturday, arrested two women for allegedly causing the death of two stray puppies and having a three-year-old child injured in a neighbourhood dispute.

According to the press release given by the Trichy district police, the altercation took place in Vellantheru area of Kambarasampettai under Srirangam taluk, where two families living opposite each other had been engaged in frequent arguments for several years.

The disputes were usually over sprinkling water and dumping mud in front of the houses, the press release added.

On the morning of March 4, at around 6.30 am, another quarrel broke out between Meenakshi Mishra (28), wife of Jaiganesh, and her neighbour Bhuvaneshwari (30), wife of Ganesh Prabhu.

During the argument, Bhuvaneshwari allegedly threw a stone at Meenakshi. The stone instead hit Meenakshi’s three-year-old son on his right leg, injuring him.

The child was taken to the Srirangam Government Hospital, where he received first aid treatment before being taken back home.

Enraged by this, at around 9.50 am on the same day, Meenakshi allegedly picked up two stray puppies that were near her house and threw them against the iron gate of Bhuvaneshwari’s house, leaving the puppies dead on the spot.

Following the incident, Ajay Bharath, Vice-president of the People for Animal organisation, lodged a complaint at the Jeeyapuram police station.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case on March 6 against Meenakshi under section 325 (mischief by killing or maiming animals) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 11(1)(a) (beating or torturing an animal) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

In a separate complaint filed by Jaiganesh, police also registered other cases under Section 295(b) (obscene acts in public), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS against Bhuvaneshwari and Ganesh Prabhu.

Police arrested both Meenakshi and Bhuvaneshwari and remanded them to judicial custody.