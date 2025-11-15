TN: Vellore bull injured after biting country-made explosive, case registered

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A bull from Sevur near Gudiyatham in Vellore district was severely injured on Thursday, November 14, after it accidentally bit into a country-made explosive placed in farmland.

The bull, locally known as Deepika, owned by 52-year-old Suresh from Sevur, has been popular since it participated in several bull race events across Vellore and other districts, securing numerous prizes. It is also used for farm work.

Speaking to TNM, the Gudiyatham police said the explosive was planted in the field to kill wild pigs that often damage the crops. It had been coated with egg to attract the animal.

The bull mistook the explosive for food and bit into it, causing it to explode in its mouth.

The impact left the bull’s jaw severely damaged. On hearing the explosion sound and the animal’s cry, Suresh rushed to the spot and shifted the injured bull to the veterinary hospital for treatment.

A case has been registered under Section 325 (mischief by killing an animal) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 9B(1)(b) of the Explosives Act (unlawful possession, use, sale, or transport of any explosive).

Further investigation is underway.